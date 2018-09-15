Home Kentucky 10 People Hospitalized After Multi-Car Crash On Twin Bridges September 15th, 2018 Amanda Porter Kentucky

Seven adults and three children are recovering after multiple cars crashed on the twin bridges in Henderson Friday.

The accident happened in the northbound lane at approximately 6:19 p.m.

Reports of a person pushing a car on the bridge and a multi-car crash prompted a response from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Four cars were involved in the accident.

Police believe a stalled car on the bridge caused traffic to slow which could have caused a chain reaction car accident.

There is no word on the extent of injuries, but ten passengers were sent to area hospitals.

Comments

comments