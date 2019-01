A bond is set for the man accused of opening fire at an Evansville VFW. Bond for 70-year-old John Burghardt was set at $10 million during a court hearing Thursday in Vanderburgh Circuit Court.

Burghardt is accused of shooting 48-year-old Paul Glover in the abdomen at the VFW during bingo. According to witnesses, it started from a verbal disagreement.

Burghardt was asked to leave but returned back with a gun and opened fire.

He is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

