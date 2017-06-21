Home Indiana Evansville 10 Felines Make River Kitty Home Ahead of Opening June 21st, 2017 Heather Good Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Fans of coffee and cats will have to wait a little longer for the opening of the River Kitty Cat Cafe but feline residents are moving in!

While work is still underway on the rest of the Evansville business, the cat room is done.

The public is invited to watch the delivery of ten cats Thursday. The Vanderburgh Humane Society has partnered with the cafe and will drop off the animals at 1pm. Officials with VHS say this will give the cats time to get used to the place before it opens to the public.

The cats will be taken to the basement first. There, they will find litter boxes, food and water. Cats will be able to climb and walk through a hole in the floor to reach the public cat room.

Co-owner Nancy Drake says, “There’s the cafe part and that is important because it pays the rent to be able to do this, but this is the business and its the business of housing these animals and helping find forever homes.”

An opening date has not yet been announced but owners say it will be sometime in July.

Once open, the public will be able to enjoy drinks and food while gazing into the cat room. Twenty people can be inside the cat room at any given time. Drake says they will take reservations at seven dollars an hour, per person. Four of the twenty spots will be available to walk-ins.

Some supporters have expressed interest in helping the start-up company so River Kitty has set up an Amazon Wish List so fans can contribute.

You can see the list here: https://www.amazon.com/registry/wishlist/16PQYCF4THL0U/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_ep_ws_5h-rzb7ECXYP7

