10 Most Endangered Hoosier Landmarks Announced

Indiana Landmarks announces the 10 Most Endangered, an annual list of Hoosier landmarks in jeopardy. The list includes a courthouse, municipal, commercial, community and school buildings, houses, and barns.

Demolition claimed 16 of the 119 Most Endangered sites listed since 1991, while 72 places are completely restored or no longer endangered.

On this year’s list there are three sites that were on the list last year, and six new entries. One of the landmarks on the 2017 list has returned after a long absence.

The endangered landmarks include:

– Washington County Courthouse, Salem

– Speakman House, Rising Sun

– Pryor’s Country Place, Fox Lake

– Old Fire Station 18, Indianapolis

– Old Marquette School, South Bend

– Marion National Bank Building, Marion

– Old YMCA, Terre Haute

– Newkirk Mansion, Connersville

– Round and polygonal barns (statewide)

Some of these landmarks face a combination of problems, including neglect, dilapidation, obsolete use, unreasonable above-market asking price, owners who lack money for repairs, remote location-or its opposite, encroaching sprawl that makes the land more valuable without the landmark.

For more information about these landmarks, visit Indiana Landmarks or call Indiana Landmarks at 317-639-4534 or 800-450-4534.

