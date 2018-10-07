1 Year-Old Dies Days After Neglect Allegations
A 14 month–old child passes away days after police arrest two in Mt. Vernon.
Officials say the child died at approximately 7:54 p.m. At the Cincinnati children’s hospital.
Mount Vernon police were investigating after EMS were called to check on a one-year-old having a medical issue.
The incident happened on October 3rd, and the child was transported to an area hospital.
Police say 24-year old Richard Kennedy and 24-year old Samantha Burris have been arrested, and both face charges of neglect of a dependent.
According to police, Kennedy and Burris are not the parents of the child.
Both are being held in the Posey county jail.