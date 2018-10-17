$1 Million Ticket Sold In Madisonville

A lucky lottery player in Madisonville matches all five numbers in Tuesday night’s mega millions record drawing. The winning ticket is worth $1 million, and it was sold at Wicks Well Market & Deli convenience store on Nebo Road.

“Nobody ever wins something like that around here. It’s never happened,” says Stephanie Brown, Wicks Well Market & Deli employee. Brown says she’s happy someone who was in Madisonville won. “I was here this morning when he came in to check the ticket, and he was kind of excited, but I think he was in shock. He was just like ‘well are you all looking for the million dollar winner, here I am.’ And then he just left.”

After word got around, many people stopped to buy their tickets, hoping to win. “We’ve sold more today than we probably have in the past week,” says Brown.

Since no tickets match all six numbers, the new jackpot is estimated to soar to $900 million with a cash option of nearly half a billion dollars.

“Your chances ain’t too good, but somebody had a good chance here. They got lucky,” says Anthony Norris, who plays the lottery.

The next mega millions drawing will be this Friday, so there’s still time to get out and buy your tickets.

