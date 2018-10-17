Home Kentucky $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Madisonville October 17th, 2018 Melissa Greathouse Kentucky

One lucky person in Western Kentucky is $1 million richer. A Mega Millions ticket matching all five white ball numbers from Tuesday night’s drawing was sold in Madisonville.

Kentucky Lottery officials say the name of the store where the ticket was sold will be announced sometime Wednesday morning, after security checks are completed.

A $10,000 ticket for the drawing was sold in London, KY. There was no winner for the $667 million dollar jackpot, so Friday’s drawing jumps to $868 million dollars. That’s the highest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

