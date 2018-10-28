Home Kentucky $1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Kentucky, 6th Time In 3 Weeks October 28th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky

While the Powerball jackpot from last night’s drawing was won in Iowa and New York, one winner in Kentucky did win the game’s second prize of $1 million. This is now the sixth time this has happened in Kentucky in the past 3 weeks.

The ticket, sold in Radcliff, matched all five white ball winning numbers but not the Powerball. The winning numbers were: 8 – 12 – 13 – 19 – 27 with a Powerball of 4

Staff members from the KY Lottery’s security department will perform a series of security measures at the store Monday morning, and after those are completed the name of the winning retailer will be disclosed.

This is the third $1 million Powerball ticket sold during this three week stretch, while the other three $1 million winners were in the Mega Millions game. All five of the previous $1 million prizes have been claimed.

