1 dead in hunting accident

A man is dead following a hunting accident near Plainville, Indiana.

According to our media partner the Washington Times Herald , one hunter is dead and another man was badly injured.

Daviess County Sheriff Chief Deputy Gary Allison says the two men were coyote hunting near Plainville before 3 p.m. when their dogs chased a coyote into the pit under an oil well.

When the two men tried getting their dogs, a piece of oil machinery automatically came on.

They say one of the men were caught in the apparatus.

