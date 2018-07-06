Home Kentucky 1 Child Killed In Ohio Co. House Fire, 4 Injured July 6th, 2018 Kayla Moody Kentucky

One child was killed and four others injured in an overnight house fire in Ohio County.

Firefighters responded to the burning home around 1 a.m. on Highway 54 near Fordsville. Officials said a young girl was killed in the fire, two other children and two adults were rushed to the hospital with injuries.

The conditions of the injured are unknown at this time. Fire investigators are trying to figure out how fire started.

44News Reporter Chris Mastrobuono is at the scene gathering more information. This story will be updated.



