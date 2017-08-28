Home Indiana 1-On-1 Church Postpones Putting Up 33 Foot Sign August 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana, Newburgh

A new sign is about to light the way to a Newburgh Church. 1-On-1 Church received a new LED sign, but they were unable to install it. The church still needs to build a frame that will hold it.

Church officials are looking forward to a much brighter future with the sign as a part of the church’s effort to brighten people’s lives.

The church inspires members and guests to make a one-on-one relationship with Jesus – their top priority.

The church’s pastor says the new sign makes the church more visible.

Pastor Stephen Schwambach said, “You’re able to see it now from I-69 at night. And you weren’t able to see our banner which has been up for about two years now.”

1-On-1 Church was founded in 2014 by the former senior pastor at Evansville’s Bethel Church.

On September 3rd, the church plans to celebrate its 200th Sunday.

For more information about the church, visit 1on1 Church.

